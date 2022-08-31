Buckingham Landing residents suing Beaufort Co. over Daufuskie ferry dock location

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Daufuskie ferry dock was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Beaufort County found a temporary solution.

Six years later, a permanent alternative still hasn’t been found and residents are upset.

In the last few months, some people living in the Buckingham Landing neighborhood say they’re longstanding frustrations are at a boiling point. Now they’re suing the county, trying to get this ferry moved away from their neighborhood as soon as possible and the county says they’re making progress in doing so.

“The county has always viewed this as temporary, the problem is land water access is a premium,” Public Information Officer Christopher Ophardt said.

People who live on this typically quiet street say the lack of a permanent solution has gone on too long, and say the ferry brings in hundreds of people a day during the summer.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera but did put together a statement that reads in part.

“Beaufort County has been subsidizing a large commercial tourist ferry operation out of our quiet historic residential neighborhood for over 5 years”

The county explains why it’s being addressed now.

“We have a county council that brought it up to the top of the priority list and then also it cannot be understated the infrastructure and ARPA dollars that came in freed up money for us to do other projects like these land acquisitions.”

Ophardt says the county is now negotiating with two properties that were identified over the summer. If a deal can’t be made for the new ferry locations, they’re ready to take aggressive action.

“County council has considered condemnation as an option if the property owners are unwilling because this is a vital public interest.”

Ophardt says condemnation means the owners would be paid market price and forced to hand over the land to the county.

Regardless some residents of Buckingham Landing are taking action of their own with this lawsuit.

They tell us the lawsuit is “seeking cessation of operations at this location..”

That location, for many, means the ferry coming and going several times a day just beyond their backyard so now.

“Buckingham Landing residents want their peaceful neighborhood back.”

The people I was talking to in that neighborhood say there’s a mediation scheduled for the lawsuit sometime in the next few weeks.

The county says hopefully within the next year or two they will have a new location for the ferry.

