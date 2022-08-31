Sky Cams
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food re-opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah just four months ago.

But the roots of the restaurant and its recipes run deep into Savannah and Lowcountry history.

Morolayo Akinrinnola and OriBemi Adetutu are the chef owners. They joined WTOC on the final day of Black Business Month to make one of their more popular dishes - Smothered Shrimp and Grits.

