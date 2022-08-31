Chances for rain increase this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s for many of us early Wednesday morning. This morning won’t be quite as damp, but a few showers will still be possible along the coast. We could once again see patchy fog during the morning commute, especially for inland counties across Georgia. Shower chances increase during the afternoon and evening for southern communities as a front pushes south across the region. This afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs near 90, feeling closer to 100 during the afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, but a few downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 5:22AM I 7.6′ 11:20AM I 1.3′ 5:55PM

Wednesday beach forecast: Morning showers along the coast are possible again. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but heat index values will be close to 100 degrees during the afternoon. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet with a light southerly breeze during the afternoon.

This front will hang out in our region to close out the week, leading to an increased coverage of rain over these afternoons with highs in the mid 80s again this coming weekend. Saturday looks to be the dampest day. Labor Day looks decent with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update:

We are watching an area of low pressure that will approach the northern Leeward Islands this weekend. This system could strengthen into a tropical depression, but will likely curve back to the northeast

There is also a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a medium chance at becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

There are no direct impacts from either system at this time, but stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

