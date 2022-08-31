Chatham County Sheriff’s Office up against correctional officer shortage

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they have nearly 180 deputy vacancies. Short 179 out of 450 deputies, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said they’re seeing a shortage mostly in correctional officers with 120 vacancies. He says many are working overtime and extra shifts to cover these shortages.

“My self and my command staff we work sometimes six and seven days a week our self but we’ll make things happen,” Wilcher said. “Eventually things will turn around.”

Sheriff Wilcher says the shortage is only delaying the serving of civil papers and dispossessory complaints to enforce evictions.

“We used to be able to do dispossessory in two or three days,” Wilcher said. “Now, it may take us a week, week and a half. People just got to understand you can only push somebody so far and they gone give out.”

Wilcher says he doesn’t hold people in jail for misdemeanors. They have 1,215 inmates in jail at the moment and he says they could hold more if they had more deputies.

“Well yea, but I mean the thing about holding people is the ones they want us to hold is misdemeanors and I don’t think they should be in jail,” Wilcher said.

Beginning this Friday he says the starting salary for deputies will be going up to about $41,000. He hopes this will bring more applicants.

