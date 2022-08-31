Sky Cams
Georgia Democratic candidates campaign in Savannah

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of Georgia’s democratic candidates vying to unseat their incumbents doubled down today.

Charlie Bailey for Lieutenant Governor and Wade Herring for Georgia’s First Congressional District held a news conference in Savannah.

Both candidates called out elected officials Buddy Carter and Burt Jones for what they call “extremist” policies and viewpoints.

“As the nation suffers drought and fires and flooding, Carter has been a climate change denier. Let’s do the right thing to invest in our future,” said Herring.

“When I get a hospital bill, can I pay it? Instead of working on those issues that are closest to the hearts and everyday lives of the people of Georgia, Burt Jones, my opponent is engaged in the politics of extremism,” said Bailey.

Wade Herring will take on Incumbent Congressman Buddy Carter. Carter has been the representative of the 1st Congressional District since 2015.

Charlie Bailey is running against Burt Jones.

The incumbent Republican State Senator is vying to change his position to Lieutenant Governor.

