Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson trial
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial

Latest News

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Water
What do you do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness