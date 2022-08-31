Sky Cams
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found defendant Marc Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the murder trial of Haley Hutcheson.

Wilson was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting at a moving truck in June of 2020, killing 17-year-old Hutcheson. She was riding in the back seat of a pickup truck on Statesboro’s bypass in the middle of the night.

Involuntary manslaughter was a lesser charge that was added during jury instruction on Monday. Wilson was found not guilty on the murder and aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors argued Wilson overreacted to the truck traveling next to him and the teens inside. Defense attorneys said he was protecting himself and the young woman riding with him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

