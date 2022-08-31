Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported.

The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.

According to the singer-songwriter’s verified Facebook page, he’s from Cody, Wy.

Bell released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say the investigation into his disappearance and death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson trial
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial
*
‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

Beverly Tillman
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures