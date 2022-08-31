Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Murdaugh lawyers expect to receive discovery material Wednesday

Alex Murdaugh, bond hearing in Colleton County July 20, 2022
Alex Murdaugh, bond hearing in Colleton County July 20, 2022(WMBF)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh said in a statement they expect to receive evidence from the state in the trial of the deaths of his wife and son.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they received an order from Judge Clifton Newman Tuesday afternoon compelling the state to comply with the discovery requirements and make the evidence available to the defense.

Harpootlian and Griffin said that while some of the evidence would be under a temporary protective order that the state informed them they should receive the evidence early Wednesday morning.

“We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months,” the lawyers said in a statement.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Newman ordered the state to hand over its discovery evidence on Monday but also granted the state’s request for a temporary protective order.

“It would be improper for there not to be some restrictions placed,” Newman said on Monday.

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife and son.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson trial
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial

Latest News

Lanes of I-95 northbound closed near I-16 interchange
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton discusses the Eagles' upcoming 2022 season opener...
VIDEO: Clay Helton game week news conference (Morgan St.)
Beverly Tillman
Police searching for missing woman with dementia