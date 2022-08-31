New Hampstead K-8 school officially open in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school is now open in Chatham county. Some students got a first look at the New Hampstead K-8 school.

The new features in the building includes state of the art white boards that allows for interactive student engagement and a brand new playground.

Savannah-Chatham County School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says facilities like these are what make them an example for schools across the state.

“We really are a model for many states, many states around the nation but also many city around the state. They come to our area and just wonder how in the world have we been able to build a facility connected, and now serves in this building alone 800 scholars,” SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said.

