New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!

Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot.

Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff but owner Bill Marcie says they had to jump at the opportunity to move into this centralized location, nestled right into the waterfront by the Darien Bridge.

But, they’re not the first restaurant to open there. Earlier this year, Spartina Grill, the previous occupant of the space closed after less than two years in business.

Marcie says his business fits more with what people who live in Darien are looking for. He says the relaxed atmosphere, combined with the city allowing golf carts on the roadway is a recipe for success.

“We looked at this, and how we operated our other place was people really just enjoy a good, casual atmosphere. Somewhere to go, relax, have great drinks, socialize with friends, and become that little neighborhood establishment. They don’t have to feel like they have to get dressed up to come out,” said Bill Marcie.

The restaurant has been open part-time for lunch this week.

Keys North will be open seven days a week starting this Friday.

