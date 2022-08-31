Police searching for missing woman with dementia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has dementia.

According to police, 79-year-old Beverly Tillman was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street on the morning of Aug. 30.

She is 5-foot-4, weighs 110 pounds and has short, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a brown wool sweatshirt, unknown color pants and gray sneakers.

If seen, please call 911.

