Police searching for missing woman with dementia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has dementia.
According to police, 79-year-old Beverly Tillman was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street on the morning of Aug. 30.
She is 5-foot-4, weighs 110 pounds and has short, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a brown wool sweatshirt, unknown color pants and gray sneakers.
If seen, please call 911.
