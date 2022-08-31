Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.

Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

The store manager says the store will be closed Wednesday, and probably the next few days, as they assess the damage.

