Survivor returning to CBS Wednesday
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Survivor will return to CBS Wednesday night for its 43rd season.
The 18 new castaways will compete against each other for the title of Sole Survivor. This will be a two-hour premiere.
The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*.
Ryan Medrano is a Personal Trainer from Savannah who will be a cast member on the show.
The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.