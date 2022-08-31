Survivor returning to CBS Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Survivor will return to CBS Wednesday night for its 43rd season.

The 18 new castaways will compete against each other for the title of Sole Survivor. This will be a two-hour premiere.

The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*.

Ryan Medrano is a Personal Trainer from Savannah who will be a cast member on the show.

The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

