Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries.

That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments.

James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop and theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.

Davis is now in the Toombs County Detention Center.

Vidalia Police are continuing to investigate these cases.

