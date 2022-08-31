EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some times inspiration comes from a number of different sources but all can help lead you on the path for your life’s work.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Kaity White from Effingham County.

Kaity White teaches kindergarten special education at Ebenezer Elementary School.

“Each student in my class has their own unique need that I have to think of all these different ways to support them so they can access, and be successful, as successful as they can be,” White said.

White grew up in Effingham County and is following in her mother’s footsteps as a teacher but she says she was inspired to go into special needs teaching from a classmate.

“I have a friend who I grew up with, his name is Michael Holton, he has down syndrome, He’s the one at South, yes he is.”

Michael Holton was a special needs student, who is now working at South Effingham Elementary School in the technology department.

“I was his peer mentor, but I read to him in the morning, I walked him to class, I made sure to do what he was supposed to do, and he really inspired me to get into special education and be there for those kids.”

White says her focus is to help her students is to feel safe and loved and wants parents to know she is their child’s biggest cheerleader.

“We want their child to be successful, and getting nominated for something like this makes them know that my intentions are true. I want what’s best for their child. The support goes a long way. The more teachers have that supportive parent that will make the child more successful in the end.”

Kaity White this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.