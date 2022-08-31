Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘We work together on a team:’ 3000 Jacob Kits made for Beaufort Co. schools

Jacob Kits
Jacob Kits(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several different Lowcountry agencies came together to make almost 3000 Jacob Kits Wednesday for Beaufort County schools.

We’ve been reporting on Jacob Kits in Beaufort for years, it’s the county’s goal to have a kit in every classroom.

The kits include gloves, gauze, and tourniquets that could stop bleeding before EMS workers get to the scene.

“We work together on a team, we work together on scene as a team; however, in situations we will need to have other first responders... that being the teachers, administration, or even possibly the students then we’ll need them to assist us until the first responders can get there,” PIO, Beaufort County EMS Virginia Marshall said.

They packed 2,867 kits over an hour and hope to distribute them across the school district in the next two days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

Latest News

Daufuskie Ferry dock
Buckingham Landing residents suing Beaufort Co. over Daufuskie ferry dock location
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
THE News at 4:30
Ribbon cutting held for the opening of new Parker’s House
THE News at 4:30
New Hampstead K-8 school officially open in Chatham Co.