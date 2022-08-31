‘We work together on a team:’ 3000 Jacob Kits made for Beaufort Co. schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several different Lowcountry agencies came together to make almost 3000 Jacob Kits Wednesday for Beaufort County schools.

We’ve been reporting on Jacob Kits in Beaufort for years, it’s the county’s goal to have a kit in every classroom.

The kits include gloves, gauze, and tourniquets that could stop bleeding before EMS workers get to the scene.

“We work together on a team, we work together on scene as a team; however, in situations we will need to have other first responders... that being the teachers, administration, or even possibly the students then we’ll need them to assist us until the first responders can get there,” PIO, Beaufort County EMS Virginia Marshall said.

They packed 2,867 kits over an hour and hope to distribute them across the school district in the next two days.

