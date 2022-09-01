Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them.

Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, faces murder charges in their deaths.(Provided)

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released a statement on the release of that evidence to them, which Judge Clifton Newman ordered earlier this week:

We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months.

Along with an order to release the evidence to Murdaugh’s defense team, Newman also put a temporary protective order in place designed to make sure only lawyers and people testifying will be able to see the evidence.

Court documents have suggested the murder trial is expected to begin in January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
Mason Henley
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Phillip Stein
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing by family
Mason Henley
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax again ahead of busy holiday travel weekend
The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural...
Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry