Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing by family

Phillip Stein
Phillip Stein(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man reported missing by his family on Thursday.

Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members earlier Thursday.

He was last seen leaving his home at approximately 9:30 Thursday morning, driving a silver-colored 2022 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate 232115W.

He is 5′5″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a turquoise shirt and gray and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call the Beaufort County dispatch at 843.524.2777.

