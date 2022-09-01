Sky Cams
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3-year-old

Mason Henley
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Port Royal Police Department search for a missing 3-year-old.

Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt and a diaper.

If you see Mason, please call 911.

