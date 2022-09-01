Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a quick getaway for the holiday weekend, an internationally acclaimed, multimedia art exhibit is still on display just a short drive up the coast.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has extended its run at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

Fanny Curtat, the Beyond Van Gogh’s Art Historian joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Club Karma
Owner of former Club Karma location listing property for $2.2 million

Latest News

Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food