Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most recent Bigfoot sighting claims comes from the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Three visitors to Hunting Island State Park reported seeing an animal, 5 to 6 feet tall and walking upright, retreat into the brush from the road as they were leaving the lighthouse around noon on Aug. 3.

The trio was unable to take a picture but did report the sighting to park staff and the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

When asked if the animal was possibly a deer or bobcat, the visitors responded, “No.”

While what exactly these three visitors saw in the state park will remain a mystery, it begs the question – do you believe?

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Fireworks show added to Labor Day beach bash on Tybee Island
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October.
Tickets on sale for PGA Tour event coming to Lowcountry
Phillip Stein
Missing Sun City man located safe, unharmed
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond