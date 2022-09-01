End Zone: Scores for Week 3 of high school football
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday:
- Robert Toombs at Portal
Friday:
- Eagle’s Landing Christian at Calvary
- Johnson at Windsor Forest
- Westminster at Benedictine
- Pierce Co. at Metter
- Effingham Co. at Statesboro
- Hilton Head at Beaufort
- Savannah Country Day at Aquinas
- ECI at Lincoln Co.
- Bluffton at Woodland
- Glynn Academy at Camden Co.
- Jenkins at Richmond Hill
- Islands at South Effingham
- Appling Co. at Wayne Co.
- Beach at Brantley Co.
- Groves at Savannah
- Long Co. at Treutlen
- Pinewood Christian at Vidalia
- Montgomery Co. at Taylor Co.
- Bacon Co. at Berrien
- Jeff Davis at Swainsboro
- Bryan Co. at Wheeler Co.
- Hawkinsville at Claxton
- Westside-Augusta at Screven Co.
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Whale Branch
- Calhoun Co. at Battery Creek
- Wade Hampton at Estill
- Thomas Heyward at Northwood Academy
- John Paul II at St. Andrew’s
- Patrick Henry at Lee Academy
- Frederica at Valwood
