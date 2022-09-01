Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 3 of high school football

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:

  • Robert Toombs at Portal

Friday:

  • Eagle’s Landing Christian at Calvary
  • Johnson at Windsor Forest
  • Westminster at Benedictine
  • Pierce Co. at Metter
  • Effingham Co. at Statesboro
  • Hilton Head at Beaufort
  • Savannah Country Day at Aquinas
  • ECI at Lincoln Co.
  • Bluffton at Woodland
  • Glynn Academy at Camden Co.
  • Jenkins at Richmond Hill
  • Islands at South Effingham
  • Appling Co. at Wayne Co.
  • Beach at Brantley Co.
  • Groves at Savannah
  • Long Co. at Treutlen
  • Pinewood Christian at Vidalia
  • Montgomery Co. at Taylor Co.
  • Bacon Co. at Berrien
  • Jeff Davis at Swainsboro
  • Bryan Co. at Wheeler Co.
  • Hawkinsville at Claxton
  • Westside-Augusta at Screven Co.
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Whale Branch
  • Calhoun Co. at Battery Creek
  • Wade Hampton at Estill
  • Thomas Heyward at Northwood Academy
  • John Paul II at St. Andrew’s
  • Patrick Henry at Lee Academy
  • Frederica at Valwood

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

