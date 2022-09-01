Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might continue to feel like summer for a few more weeks in the Coastal Empire, but this weekend is the symbolic end of the season for a lot of people.

And Plant Riverside District wants to send it out with a bang.

The riverfront complex will host the Farewell to Summer Labor Day Celebration Friday through Monday with family entertainment, activities and lots of live music.

Daniel Eustice is the entertainment manager for Plant Riverside.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Club Karma
Owner of former Club Karma location listing property for $2.2 million

Latest News

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food