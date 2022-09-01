SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might continue to feel like summer for a few more weeks in the Coastal Empire, but this weekend is the symbolic end of the season for a lot of people.

And Plant Riverside District wants to send it out with a bang.

The riverfront complex will host the Farewell to Summer Labor Day Celebration Friday through Monday with family entertainment, activities and lots of live music.

Daniel Eustice is the entertainment manager for Plant Riverside.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.