Fireworks show added to Labor Day beach bash on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a two-day Beach Bash.

The special edition to this year’s celebration is a fireworks show! They haven’t done fireworks to round out the Labor Day weekend in two years because of COVID, but it’s back and organizers say they’re so excited to have people from all over here come here to celebrate.

Free entertainment will be happening all weekend long on Tybee’s Pier and Pavilion. The Beach Bash kicks off at noon on Saturday with a DJ and a band in the evening. Then on Sunday, The Swingin’ Medallions will perform at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show will follow once it gets dark.

Organizers say this is one of the island’s many traditions that they’re glad to have back in its full glory. It’s a celebration for the whole family and the city does expect the crowds to be just like a typical holiday weekend.

So, this could mean upwards of 150,000 people out here over the long, 3-day weekend and they say they are prepared for this.

As far as Sunday goes, they encourage people to spend the whole day on Tybee - shop, dine and then relax to watch the fireworks.

“It truly marks, sort of, the end of summer season at least for family fun and travel and things like that. If Mother Nature cooperates it should be a busy weekend and certainly a busy day,” Visit Savannah/Tybee President Joe Marinelli said.

Of course, like Marinelli said, weather is top of mind so organizers will be keeping a close watch on it.

Marinelli says if they need to, they will either delay the fireworks until the weather clears up or cancel it entirely.

He says these decisions will be game day decisions, so keep an eye on the First Alert Weather app and WTOC News app.

