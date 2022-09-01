Liberty Co. EMA gives tips on being prepared during hurricane season

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into peak hurricane season here in Coastal Georgia, Liberty County EMA Director Bob Dodd says it’s important to remember to always have a plan.

The last time Liberty County was hit by severe weather was during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Even then, the storm had weakened to tropical force winds.

Dodd says things to include in your hurricane preparedness plan are how you’re going to receive alerts, which evacuation route you’d use, and if you’d go to a shelter.

You can also create a hurricane kit with essential supplies like water, flashlights, and nonperishable foods. Dodd says you should always think ahead.

“I think the biggest mistake is people just don’t make a plan. They think ‘oh, we live in the elbow, we’re not going to get hit, it’s not going to affect us here in Liberty County.’ But, you never know. Like I tell people, it only takes one storm to make a lasting impression on that.”

Dodd adds it’s also good to keep your most up-to-date insurance paperwork handy.

For more resources or help with creating your hurricane preparedness plan, you can head to the Liberty County EMA website or Facebook page.

