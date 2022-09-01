Sky Cams
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond

Mason Henley
Mason Henley(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County has been found dead.

Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community.

Port Royal Police Department officers began searching the area around the house with the assistance of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department personnel, deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit helicopter, K-9 Team and Dive Team.

The police department said nearby doorbell camera footage showed the child chasing ducks in the area near his house. His body was later found by the dive team in the pond behind his home.

The Beaufort County coroner said an autopsy will be performed Thursday at 1 p.m. to confirm the cause of death. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the cause of death is expected to be accidental drowning.

