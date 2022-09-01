Missing 3-year-old in Beaufort Co. has been located

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Mason Henley has been found, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Port Royal Police Department search for a missing 3-year-old.

Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt and a diaper.

If you see Mason, please call 911.

