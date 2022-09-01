Patchy fog this morning with showers sneaking in through this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s for many of us early Thursday morning.

We could once again see patchy fog during the morning commute, especially for inland counties and around waterways.

A few showers will try to sneak in from the south early this morning, expanding northward through the afternoon, but a front will clear south of our area tonight. Severe weather is not likely, but a few downpours could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.1′ 6:04AM I 8.1′ 12:09PM I 1.7′ 6:45PM

Thursday beach forecast: We should have a decent look at the sunrise around 7AM! The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but heat index values will be close to the mid 90s during the afternoon. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet with a light onshore breeze during the afternoon.

Thursday’s front will stall to our south and hang out over the weekend, leading to rain coverage during the afternoons and early evenings with highs in the mid 80s again this coming weekend. Saturday looks to be the dampest day. Labor Day looks decent with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update:

We are watching an area of low pressure that will approach the northern Leeward Islands this weekend. This system could strengthen into a tropical depression, but will likely curve back to the northeast

There is also a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a medium chance at becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

There are no direct impacts from either system at this time, but stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

