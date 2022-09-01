Sky Cams
Savannah State Tigers kick off season on Saturday

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just days away from opening a new era of Savannah State football out on the marsh as the Tigers take the field Saturday under Head Coach Aaron Kelton.

Saturday the Tigers kick off in their season inside T.A. Wright Stadium.

Kelton has a tall task ahead. Last year, Savannah State finished second in the SIAC East Division after an 8-2 campaign.

This year they were voted to finish third but of their 120-man roster, they have just 57 players returning.

They say they’ve made strides this off-season and are almost where they want to be heading into week one.

“Just having everybody on the same page. Knowing what to do, when and how to do it and that’s pretty much it,” said sophomore quarterback JT Hartage.

“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting close. The guys are getting a little bit antsy and excited about this weekend and we’ve still got some things to do. A couple of things to clean up. Tomorrow is, you know, a big day for us on Thursday and then Friday is all polish and making sure that we’re ready to go for Saturday,” said head coach Aaron Kelton.

Kelton and the Tigers are set for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff Saturday night against Southeastern University.

