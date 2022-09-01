Sky Cams
Tickets on sale for PGA Tour event coming to Lowcountry

The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October.
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour is returning to Jasper County this fall, and you can get your tickets right now.

Daily grounds tickets are now on sale for the CJ Cup tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, Oct. 19-23.

This is the first time the CJ Cup will be played in the southeast, and it’s the second time Congaree will host a PGA Tour event.

Volunteer registration is also now open if you want to get involved with the tournament.

To purchase tickets or parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com

