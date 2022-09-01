Tybee ocean rescue ready for last holiday weekend of the summer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend is what many out on Tybee Island consider the last hoorah of the summer.

That means the city and beach rescue are ready to tackle it just like they do for every holiday weekend.

As always, beach rescue will be looking out for things like dangerous water conditions or people who might be struggling in the water, but they will also be watching the weather very closely. As we know, this time of year severe storms can pop up at any time and, certainly, being in the water can pose a serious threat.

“Be very cognizant of the weather. Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Tybee Island Fire Department Assistant Chief Jordan Johnson said.

Johnson says their beach rescue team has one rule of thumb when it comes to storms.

“If there’s lightning within 12 miles of the island, we do ask everyone to get out of the water.”

Johnson says there’s a strong possibility this could be the case, at least at some point, this weekend as people come to celebrate Labor Day.

“Lightning doesn’t have to hit you directly to be affected, so if you’re in the water and it hits the water then it can still affect you and that amount of electricity is not good for the human body at all.”

Johnson asks everyone to be aware of what’s going on around them. If you hear thunder, play it safe and get out of the water to find shelter until the storm passes. Johnson also reminds people that if you see something that doesn’t look right to call them immediately.

“Be observant, but please leave it to the professionals like going out in the water and trying to rescue someone. You don’t understand how the water can affect you or how tired you can get trying to pull someone back in.”

Johnson says all the lifeguards and some of the fire department staff will be working this weekend. He says if the lifeguards aren’t in their stands, people shouldn’t worry, because it just means they are in their vehicles driving up and down the beach.

“We’re always ready.”

When weather moves in, Johnson says, the current changes. This means rip tides and under currents can be strong. He says to swim within your comfort zone and keep an eye on the color flags they’re flying because they change often.

“Stay hydrated, watch your weather, drink responsibly, follow all the rules. Just please be safe.”

Johnson also wants people to know that since school is back in session and the summer crowds are winding down, after this weekend people should expect to see fewer lifeguards on the beach from Monday-Thursday. And as long as the weekends stay busy, he says all of the lifeguards will still be on duty.

