Water outage to impact parts of Pooler
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A water outage will impact parts of Pooler beginning Thursday night going into Friday morning.
According to the Pooler Police Department, the outage will begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and will last until 6 a.m.
The outage will be in areas east of I-95 along Highway 80 to include JCB up to Pine Barren Road.
According to police, the outage is due to the relocation of the water main for the Highway 80/Coleman Boulevard project.
If you have any questions, call Public Works at (912)330-8650.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.