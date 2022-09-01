Water outage to impact parts of Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A water outage will impact parts of Pooler beginning Thursday night going into Friday morning.

According to the Pooler Police Department, the outage will begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and will last until 6 a.m.

The outage will be in areas east of I-95 along Highway 80 to include JCB up to Pine Barren Road.

According to police, the outage is due to the relocation of the water main for the Highway 80/Coleman Boulevard project.

If you have any questions, call Public Works at (912)330-8650.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.