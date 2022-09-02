Bennett back to lead Bulldogs in quest for repeat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs begin their season Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks.

By now we’ve all heard the incredible story of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. A lifelong Georgia fan, the Pierce County alum walked on at Georgia, went to JUCO, came back to Athens, and eventually got the starting job. Now, he’s a national champion.

For Bennett, this offseason has been different than any year prior.

It’s been seven months since Bennett helped guide the Bulldogs to their first National Championship in 40 years. Since then the quarterback’s life has changed. For the first time, he went into the offseason and fall camp as QB1.

He’s been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He’s even been legitimately discussed as a legitimate longshot for the Heisman Trophy.

They call him the mailman because he delivers. He said on Monday that heading into this year, game week snuck up on him but he’s ready to get the ball rolling on his 6th year of eligibility. “Every other year, it’s uncertainty, really. Last year I pretty much lucked into being able to go out there and play-- to an extent, obviously, but this year, you know, you’ve got fall camp, you’ve got spring and now you’re here. It’s game week, so I guess it kind of came. It’s weird because it kind of came faster, because you’re so busy in the day, right? You’re so busy day-to-day, practice and all that stuff working on the little things, that you know last year I wasn’t quite as in-tune, because not only was I not a starter, but I wasn’t the second string guy. So, I was like, ‘Oh, it probably won’t happen this week,’ right? and so you get so caught up in the day-to-day and the little things that you kind of lose track of the overall. Holy cow, it’s Oregon week now, and so thankfully, I think we’ve handled it well. But yeah, probably a little more excited than I was this time last year,” Bennett said.

On the opposing offense, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wouldn’t name a starting quarterback, but the odds on favorite is Bo Nix. The Auburn transfer is 0-3 against the Bulldogs in his career.

Stetson Bennett is 14-3 overall as the Georgia starting quarterback.

