Cooler temperatures this morning with showers this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s for many of us early Friday morning.

We could once again see patchy fog during the morning commute, especially for inland counties and around waterways.

A few showers will try to sneak in from the south early this morning, expanding northward through the afternoon. The cold front from Thursday has shifted south, where it will stall this weekend. This will assist in increasing rain chances this afternoon into the early evening. The main threat will be isolated flooding from heavy rain. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 6:51AM I 7.7′ 1:06PM I 1.3′ 7:42PM

Friday beach forecast: We should have a decent look at the sunrise around 7AM! The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet with a light onshore breeze during the afternoon.

Rain chances remain elevated this weekend with highs int he mid 80s. Saturday looks to be the dampest day, but there’s a good shot of rain on Sunday afternoon too. Labor Day looks decent with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but there is still a fair shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Danielle is hanging out in the northern Atlantic where it will strengthen into a Category One hurricane. This system will not impact land.

We are watching an area of low pressure that will approach the northern Leeward Islands this weekend. This system could strengthen into a tropical depression, but will likely curve back to the northeast

There is also a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a very low chance at becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

There are no direct impacts from either system at this time, but stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

