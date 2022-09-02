Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

Her death was not in the line of duty or work related.

The collection of flowers sitting on her deputy car is a testament to the impact Cpl. Lucas had on the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t even know that she knew her impact that she had on the individuals at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and how much the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office loved her,” Chatham County Chief Deputy Gary Taylor said.

“She was a good supervisor. She knew how to lead people and they knew how to follow her,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patricia Gardner said.

“She was a very helpful person. She’ll be very, very missed here,” Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said.

Cpl. Lucas was honored Friday with a memorial walk.

“She’d walk around the juvenile court and around the sheriff’s office during her lunchbreak. I just thought that this would be a great opportunity for us to show a memorial to her,” Sgt. Gardner said.

The walk started at the Chatham County Juvenile Court where she spent much of her time as a courtroom deputy.

“When children would be brought to court, she had a calming ability. She could get them to be relaxed and to understand that the process was going to work for them,” Judge Thomas Cole said.

And the walk ended at her sheriff’s office car where more flowers and balloons adorned the memorial.

“She loved her employees. She loved her co-workers and naturally they loved her in return for who she was and what she represented,” Taylor said.

Cpl. Lucas was recently named officer of the month, which came as no surprise to many. She’s described as someone who was always punctual and dependable, and who put others first.

“I just want to tell the community we are here for you, Ava was here for you. We’re a family and we’re here to serve,” Sgt. Gardner said.

The sheriff says Cpl. Lucas’s passing will leave a huge void here. He says he and others will be heading out to be with her family this weekend for her funeral. He says her car will stay here until next Friday.

