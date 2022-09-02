Eagles look to begin Clay Helton era with a victory

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Clay Helton era officially begins Saturday night in Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles will play Morgan State for the first time ever in Helton’s first game as head coach. Helton was announced as the new coach in November 2021. Helton was previously at the helm of the University of Southern California.

The Eagles will look to start strong after a disappointing 2021 season. GSU finished 3-9 last year after finishing the 2020 season with a bowl win.

Kickoff against Morgan State is scheduled for 6:02 p.m.

