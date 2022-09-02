Fort McAllister to host the Great Ogeechee water fight

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive water gun fight is set to happen at Fort McAllister this holiday weekend.

The state park in Richmond Hill will host The Great Ogeechee water fight on Sunday.

Park officials encourage you to bring your entire “H2O arsenal” for the event.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. with a $2 admission.

Then, the barge is set at the Fort McAlister Marina where Fish Tales will host a fireworks show.

Restaurants owners say the display will provide an up-close view unlike any other in our area.

“This is what we call an in your face fireworks show. So, if you’re used to going to River Street or to Tybee, and you’re watching them from way far away, uh-uh not these. These are in your face fireworks,” said owner Butch Broome

The fireworks are set to go off around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers are encouraging you to arrive early to secure your spot.

They say additional parking is available at Fort McAlister for 5 dollars.

