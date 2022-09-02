Sky Cams
Grainger Company’s car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance.

The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the deadline to enter the drawing in the 200 Club’s latest fundraising event.

200 Club president Mark Dana joined WTOC on Morning Break, along with Bill Grainger, the owner of Grainger Honda, where the winner will be pulled Saturday afternoon.

