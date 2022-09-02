Sky Cams
Highly anticipated traffic light almost complete on Hwy 67

*(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy intersection in Bulloch County will soon have the traffic light drivers have wanted for years.

For the better part of two years, you’ve heard about the pleas, the plans, the designs, and the delays in putting a red light at Highway 67 and Brooklet-Denmark. Talking with Georgia DOT, they say they hope to finally have it here in six more weeks.

The wait to cross or even turn on Highway 67 can feel like an eternity. It’s a challenge people who use the road know all too well.

“I have kids who go to Nevils and Southeast Bulloch, so I have to cross this intersection twice a day, along with my sister in law, who got in a bad wreck four or five months ago,” driver Alexandria Reynolds said.

The cry for a traffic light got louder two years ago when the highway expanded to four lanes and the traffic picked up in volume and in speed. The work started last year, but ran into delays. Crews put in the poles this summer. But they hit another delay with underground utilities just as contractors started to widen the road.

“The contractor had to stop moving on the project. The utility company had to come in and relocate their lines,” said Jill Nagel, with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

She says projects like this include more than just hanging a light, but widening the roadway to add turn-off lanes. She says they need some dry weather to pour concrete and asphalt, then install the lights.

Nagel says they could have a light working here by the end of next month - weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
New restaurant opens along Darien's waterfront
