K9 for a Day program sees an increase in animal adoptions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department have had some extra help patrolling, almost every Thursday, for the last few years. The extra help from four-legged friends that are up for adoption.

The K9 For a Day program started about two years ago and since then dozens of animals have been involved. They say they’ve had tremendous success.

The program started when the Tybee Island Police Department and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah wanted to work together to not only get police out in the community more, but find animals a forever home. What they didn’t know was just how successful the program would be.

To date more than 50 dogs, and a few cats, have been an officer’s K9 for the day. The even better news? Adoption Manager for the humane society, Nina Schulze says all of them have either been adopted or put with a foster family.

“While out on patrol we usually get the phone calls or the emails and sometimes they do get adopted the same day. Normally it takes no more than a week for the animals to get adopted.”

Shulze says when the animals go through the program they also learn more about what the animal is like, which helps them work with potential adoption families. Schulze says programs like this also help keep overcrowding from happening at the shelter.

Shulze says as far as the future of the K-9 For a Day program goes they will continue working with Tybee’s Police Department with the hopes that other departments in the area will get involved as well.

