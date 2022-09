SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has responded to a crash on Little Neck Road near New Hampstead Parkway.

According to police, the crash involves a vehicle and a cement truck.

#SPDTraffic Officers are working a crash at New Hampstead and Little Neck Road involving a vehicle and a cement truck. Expect closures in the area while first responders work this crash. pic.twitter.com/FmdVRqUpPz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 2, 2022

