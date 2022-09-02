Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big travel weekend ahead of Labor Day. Ten of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Savannah-Hilton Head Airport.

“Planes are packed, for sure. Every flight’s been booked pretty much the whole way,” said Qalil Ismail.

It’s the last big getaway weekend of the summer.

And despite recent chaos at some of the nation’s airports, passengers are still eager to take to the skies.

“No, I’m ready! I’m ready, my flight is delayed a little bit today, but I’ve got some time,” said Dawn Klausmeier.

Savannah Hilton Head Airport is expecting 56,000 passengers through September 6, that’s up 18% from this time last year.

“I always plan ahead for some extra time, but I’m thinking it’s looking smooth so far, so I’m not worried,” said Klausmeier.

Despite the expected uptick in crowds, passengers say the travel experience has been so far so good.

“Not this morning. It’s usually filled up in the airports but it was very good this morning,” said Tonya Richardson.

And they’re willing to risk any disruptions in the hopes of saving some time.

“We would rather not drive 10 hours, so we always fly,” said Erin Fleming.

At last check of the departures board, there were no major disruptions to report.

A good sign say passengers but some frequent fliers urge their fellow travelers to allow extra time and double check their reservation before arriving here at the airport.

