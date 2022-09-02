Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big travel weekend ahead of Labor Day. Ten of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Savannah-Hilton Head Airport.

“Planes are packed, for sure. Every flight’s been booked pretty much the whole way,” said Qalil Ismail.

It’s the last big getaway weekend of the summer.

And despite recent chaos at some of the nation’s airports, passengers are still eager to take to the skies.

“No, I’m ready! I’m ready, my flight is delayed a little bit today, but I’ve got some time,” said Dawn Klausmeier.

Savannah Hilton Head Airport is expecting 56,000 passengers through September 6, that’s up 18% from this time last year.

“I always plan ahead for some extra time, but I’m thinking it’s looking smooth so far, so I’m not worried,” said Klausmeier.

Despite the expected uptick in crowds, passengers say the travel experience has been so far so good.

“Not this morning. It’s usually filled up in the airports but it was very good this morning,” said Tonya Richardson.

And they’re willing to risk any disruptions in the hopes of saving some time.

“We would rather not drive 10 hours, so we always fly,” said Erin Fleming.

At last check of the departures board, there were no major disruptions to report.

A good sign say passengers but some frequent fliers urge their fellow travelers to allow extra time and double check their reservation before arriving here at the airport.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial

Latest News

K9 for a Day program sees an increase in animal adoptions
K9 for a Day program sees an increase in animal adoptions
Savannah City Hall
Savannah City Hall, nearby businesses reopened after suspicious package report
FILE PHOTO: Hilton Head Island
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by lightning on Hilton Head Island
Police respond to crash involving cement truck on Little Neck Road