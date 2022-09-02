Sky Cams
Statesboro Police make arrest in May homicide

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on May 9.

On May 9 officers were called to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Once there, they found the body of 31-year-old Keturah Lee Mobley.

The 911 caller was Mobley’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart.

After extensive medical testing, Mobley’s death was deemed a homicide. Officers began to process the apartment and conduct interviews with Stewart and people who saw Mobley the day before.

Stewart was later arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute based on contraband located in the apartment. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and has remained in custody since.

An autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab confirmed Mobley’s cause of death was homicide.

Detectives served warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault for Stewart on Sept. 1.

Anyone who has information related to this case should contact Det. Katie Reese at 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

