Tourist season coming to an end on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and that means that Tybee Island will be slowing down for the year.

They broke records last year but they didn’t get to those numbers this year. The city says that Tybee is a driving destination and that with more people choosing to fly for a vacation this year, that did impact them.

However, they still say the season was a success and they were busy.

The biggest impact this summer was jellyfish. They treated more than 4,000 jellyfish stings.

Even with a lot of people, code enforcement, police and lifeguards say it seemed more calm than the past few years.

“We luckily have had a very quiet summer in terms of misbehavior and violation of the rules so we are pretty happy that is was a quiet summer…of course we had also implemented our no smoking and vaping on the beach rule and didn’t end up writing a whole lot of tickets for that fortunately people seemed to be complying,” said Tybee Asst. City Manager Michelle Owens.

But there is still one more big weekend. They will see anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 people on the island the next few days.

And the return of the Labor Day Beach Bash on the island this weekend.

The two-day beach bash starts up Saturday.

There will be free entertainment on Tybee’s Pier and Pavilion starting at noon on Saturday with a DJ and band in the evening.

Then on Sunday, the Swingin’ Medallions will perform at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show will follow once it gets dark.

It has been two years since the Beach Bash hosted fireworks on the island and both locals and visitors are excited to see it’s return.

.”It truly marks the end of summer season at least for family fun and travel and things like that so again if mother nature cooperates it should be a busy weekend and certainly a busy day,” said Visit Savannah & Tybee President Joe Marinelli.

Organizers will be keeping a close eye on the weather, if the fireworks show does not happen on Sunday, it will just be cancelled and not rescheduled.

If you plan to come out, especially on Sunday for the fireworks, get here early. City officials say usually on the day of an event parking will fill up about 9:30 in the morning.

