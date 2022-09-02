Sky Cams
UGA fans ready for season to start with showcase game in Atlanta

By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend may signal the end of summer, but it’s also the start of college football season.

University of Georgia fans are preparing to paint Atlanta black and red for Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against No. 11 Oregon.

While this isn’t technically a home game for UGA, it’ll certainly feel that way.

The Dawgs are plenty familiar with this stadium, though last time they were in Mercedes Benz Stadium for the SEC championship, things didn’t quite go the way they wanted.

Peach Bowl president & CEO Gary Stokan said putting UGA in this game was a no-brainer.

Excitement from last season has carried over with almost every fan WTOC spoke with dying to get a glimpse of Stetson Bennett.

Bennett led the Dawgs to the national championship over Alabama, and it’s safe to say that he’s earned the respect of the fanbase.

“So many people gave him such a hard time last year and doubted him all the way, and I kept saying, ‘He’s winning, ya’ll, every game.’ And, so, to me he has really proven that you can overcome anything, come back from everything, and be a winner,” UGA fan Deborah Webb said.

The final preparations are underway for the game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

