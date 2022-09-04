Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

Tomorrow, I'll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most. We’ll continue looking for more isolated shower/storm chances in the morning, and these chances should grow into the early afternoon for most coastal areas.

During that time, we might see a few stronger storms with moderate to heavy rainfall. However, most of these should begin to push west into the inland areas by the latter half of the day. These rain chances will also determine our high temps for the day, I’ll be looking for the mid-80s here in Savannah and along the coast.

For anyone heading to the beach celebration on Tybee Island tomorrow night, temperatures should be in the lower-80s around the time of the fireworks show. On Memorial Day, weather conditions will basically be the same as tomorrow. Just with slightly warmer high temperatures.

For the rest of this week, high temperatures will continue warming through mid-week until our next cold front comes through before Thursday. During this time, rain chances will be less with highs in the lower-90s. Once the front comes through, we’ll be dropping back into the mid-80s with increasing rain chances heading into next weekend.

