Georgia Southern opens their 2022 campaign

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Eagles would get on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Kyle Vantrease’s pass bounces off a receiver and OJ Arnold catches it for the touchdown. From there, they never looked back, the Eagles cruised to a 59-7 win.

“We want to start faster than that. It wasn’t to our standard. But we had to shake a little rust off. I hadn’t been hit in a year,” Kyle Vantrease, Eagles QB said.

“It felt amazing. All summer and fall, coach had been getting me ready for the moment. When the moment came, I made the plays,” O.J Arnold, Eagles RB said.

“I’m really excited for the guys. I thought they played with real effort tonight,” Clay Helton, Eagles Head Coach said.

The Eagles can’t savor this one for long. They’ve got to get ready to pack for Lincoln as they take on the University of Nebraska.

