Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released...
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
police lights
Portions of Stephenson Ave. reopened following crash
FILE PHOTO: Hilton Head Island
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by lightning on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family requests birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after party no shows
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet...
US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
mericans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market...
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice