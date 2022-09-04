Sky Cams
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but was responsive at the time.

